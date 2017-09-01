Toni Basil sues South Park and Disney over Mickey use

Toni Basil is suing South Park, Disney and a host of others, accusing them of using her hit single Mickey without permission.

She is demanding at least 750 dollars (£580) for every time her voice, name or image were used without consent over three decades, according to a lawsuit lodged in court in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The document, obtained by Hollywood industry website Deadline, shows she is also targeting a host of other companies over their use of Mickey, the world-wide hit written by British songwriter Nicky Chinn and long-term collaborator Mike Chapman.

Her lawyers write that she was unaware Mickey appeared in a 2008 South Park episode, referencing then candidate for US president Barack Obama, until January this year.

In the episode, a character chants over her song: “Obama you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind, hey Obama, hey Obama.”

She is suing The Walt Disney Company over the use of her song to promote a line of clothing.

“Basil’s exclusive right to publicity has been damaged by the coupling with Mickey Mouse and the Disney brand,” the lawsuit adds.

The US singer, 73, claims to have suffered “sleep deprivation, nightmares and anxiety” over the use of Mickey and is demanding a jury trial.

Basil first released the single in the UK in 1981 where it peaked at number two but the track was originally recorded two years earlier by Weston-super-Mare pop group Racey under the title Kitty.