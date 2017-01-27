Tommy Tiernan is back in Cooorrrkkkkk

Tommy Tiernan has announced a Live at the Marquee date.

After yapping and dancing his way round Munster for years, Tommy takes his new show 'Under The Influence' back to Cork.

The last time the comedian took to the famous rebel county stage was way back in 2008, where he sold out he three dates consecutively and to this day still remains the only artist to do so.

Since 2008 he has sold out over 20 nights at The Cork Opera House and also three World Tours of the county.

Tommy’ show is as usual a wild mixture of the sacred and the profane.

Urged on by the energy of whatever crowd he performs in front of you can be sure that when he steps out in front of the 4,000 faces in the Marquee he will supercharge into mischief.

Tickets priced €33.50 (Including booking fee) on sale Mon Jan 30 at 9am through usual outlets nationwide.