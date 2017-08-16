Tom Vaughan-Lawlor's new film about the Maze Prison escape looks gripping

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor's latest film Maze looks like it will be a must see.

Set during The Troubles, the film tells the story of how 38 IRA prisoners escaped from one of Maze Prisons H-Blocks in 1983.

Vaughan-Lawlor stars as Larry Marley, who was one the prisoners who masterminded the escape, and also features Barry Ward (The Fall, Rebellion) and Martin McCann (Ripper Street).

Directed and written by Stephen Burke, it is set to hit Irish screens in September.
By Steve Neville

