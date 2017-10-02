Tom Petty dies after 'massive' heart attack

Updated 9.30pm: Rock legend Tom Petty has died, aged 66.

The singer was reportedly found unconscious at his home in Malibu, California yesterday, and was put on life supoport in hospital.

It is understood he had suffered a massive heart attack.

The veteran rock star had just finished a major tour of the US with his band the Heartbreakers.

He is best know for hits including I Won't Back Down and Free Fallin.