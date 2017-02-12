Tom Holland: I'll ask Andrew Garfield for Spidey advice

Bafta Rising Star winner Tom Holland has said he is looking forward to getting tips on playing Spider-Man from Andrew Garfield.

Tom made his debut as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War – and his first standalone film will be unveiled later this year, three years after Andrew last appeared in the role.

Tom, who beat up-and-coming actors including Loving’s Ruth Negga and Manchester By The Sea star Lucas Hedges to the EE Rising Star prize, said the pair met for the first time as they arrived at the ceremony.

Andrew Garfield (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Clutching his prize, he said: “It was really nice. He was a really lovely guy and a brilliant actor. I’ve always been a fan of him, he was everything I hoped he would be and I really look forward to picking his brains and seeing if he has any advice for me.”

Andrew starred in both 2012′s The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel in 2014.

Admiring his gong, Tom said: “I’m over the moon, this hasn’t sunk in yet. This is crazy and amazing.

“I did vote once but not for myself, I voted for Ruth.”

Tom Holland (Ian West/PA)

Tom is currently filming Avengers: Infinity War in the US and said he has received some of the best advice from his co-stars.

He said: “I was lucky enough to fly back to London with Chris Pratt from the set of Avengers and he gave me good advice about press junkets saying ‘You have got this far being yourself and that is all you need to be’.

“Being Spider-Man is a dream come true. Since I was a kid I always wanted to be Spider-Man, like many kids, and I’m just the lucky s*** who got to do it.”