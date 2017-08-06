Tom Holland has hilarious response to fan’s frog theory

Tom Holland saw the funny side when a fan said his face always looks as if he is “hiding a frog in his mouth”.

The person posted a series of pictures of the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor on Tumblr and wrote: “Ok Tom Holland is cute and all but he constantly looks like he’s hiding a frog in his mouth and it’s uncomfortably jumping around in there but he can’t open his mouth or the frogs gonna escape.”

The meme has been gathering pace in recent days, as fans shared it on social media.

This is hilarious. I can confirm that the rumours are true 😂😂😂 #spidermanhomecoming A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Far from being offended, Holland showed his sense of humour by sharing the post himself.

“This is hilarious,” he told his 3.6 million followers on Instagram

“I can confirm that the rumours are true.”

Back on tour for @spidermanhomecoming. Here we go Tokyo! A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

The actor added a string of smiling face emojis.