Tom Hiddleston pays tribute to 'amazing' ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift

Actor Tom Hiddleston has said his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift is an “amazing woman” following their short-lived summer romance last year.

The star of The Night Manager, whose highly publicised relationship with the American pop star lasted three months, has also denied rumours that theirs was a fake union.

He told GQ Magazine: “Of course it was real.”

Tom Hiddleston (Matt Crossick/PA)

Tom, 35, said: “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

Taylor, 27, and Tom embarked on a relationship shortly after her romance with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris ended in June last year.

The pair were photographed together several times, including at Taylor’s star-studded Fourth of July party, during which Tom was pictured wearing a vest top that said, ‘I (heart) T.S’.

The Bafta-nominated actor said that the shirt was “a joke” and was worn to cover a wound on his back.

Taylor Swift (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He said: “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back.

“And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’. And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this’.

“And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

Tom said he has to be “so psychologically strong about not letting other people’s interpretations about my life affect my life”.

“A relationship exists between two people. We will always know what it was,” he said.