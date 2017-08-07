Tom Hardy’s final CBeebies bedtime story will be a tribute to his dog Woody

Tom Hardy’s fifth and final CBeebies Bedtime Story will air as a tribute to his dog Woody, who died in June.

The Dunkirk actor will read Fleabag by Helen Stephens, about the friendship between a young boy and a scruffy little dog.

Tom Hardy and Woody attending the Legend world premiere (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He recorded the story last year with Woody alongside him and believes the broadcast will be a fitting mark of respect to the memory of his pet, the BBC said.

Hardy spoke about his pet’s death in an emotional blog post at the time, when he revealed he first bonded with Woody when he found him as a stray running towards a motorway while he was filming Lawless.

Afterwards, Hardy frequently took him to film sets and red carpet premieres and Woody appeared in Peaky Blinders.

Stealing the show at the Legend premiere (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Fleabag tells the story of a dog who needs a home and a boy who wants a dog. One day they find each other and Fleabag finally gets the loving home he has been looking for.

The story will air on National Dog Day on August 26.

Tom Hardy and Woody join us for one last story…#BedtimeStory



CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on CBeebies every day at 6.50pm.