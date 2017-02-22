Tom Hardy is to read three more CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Tom Hardy is to delight mothers across the nation again, when he reads three more Bedtime Stories on children’s TV channel CBeebies.

The actor, 39, was a big hit when he read the night-time story to pre-schoolers on New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day.

And now the BBC has confirmed that he will return for three more bedtime tales.

The Taboo star follows in the footsteps of other big names such as David Hasselhoff, Damian Lewis, Sir Derek Jacobi and James McAvoy in signing up for the CBeebies slot, which sees celebrities read soothing stories as children are tucked into bed.

Tom Hardy (BBC/PA)

On December 31 he snuggled on the sofa with his rescue dog, Woodstock, and told the story of a boy going to a party from the book You Must Bring A Hat, by Simon Philip and Kate Hindley.

He read Tom McLaughlin’s The Cloudspotter on Valentine’s Day.

Both appearances went down a storm with fans, with some even confessing to watching the story after their children were asleep.

One viewer posted on Twitter: “Is it weird that my kids were already in bed so I watched Tom Hardy tell a bedtime story without them?”

Another wrote: “Yes I put the baby to bed and then watched the CBeebies bedtime story with Tom Hardy by myself with wine, what of it?”

📖 From blockbuster scripts to bedtime stories - How @CbeebiesHQ casts its superstar storytellers like #TomHardyhttps://t.co/oc1cyh80E8 pic.twitter.com/Gl4bUBU1mX — BBC Academy (@BBCAcademy) February 21, 2017

The BBC has yet to confirm when Tom’s further bedtime stories will air.