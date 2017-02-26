Tom Hanks leads tributes to 'wonderful man' Bill Paxton

Tom Hanks has led tributes to his Apollo 13 co-star Bill Paxton, who has died aged 61.

Paxton, also known for films such as Twister, True Lies and Aliens, died on Saturday after complications following surgery.

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man... Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Their co-star Bryce Dallas Howard tweeted: “One of the kindest souls that ever was.

“We shared some very happy moments on Apollo 13. This is truly devastating. Love to his family.”

Her father Ron Howard, who directed the space adventure, also posted a message.

Crushing. #RIPBillPaxton A gr8 talent & spirit. His passion contributed so much 2 #Apollo13 & all his wrk. We'll miss the hell out of U Bill https://t.co/j2Khv6fmCP — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) February 26, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, Paxton’s co-stars in 1994 action film True Lies, also expressed their sadness at his death.

Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill - a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 26, 2017

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

Actor Ron Perlman posted a recent picture of them together.

This picture was taken 2 months ago. As you can see, Bill was alive as alive can be. Losing him is a gut punch. Unprocessable. Rest easy b.. pic.twitter.com/wDXt15jJr9 — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 26, 2017

Bill was with his wife for 30 years. If that don't tell ya sumthin....



Flights of angels sweet prince... — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 26, 2017

Actor Peter Mayhew, who plays Chewbacca in the Star Wars movies, was among those to pay his respects on social media.

RIP Bill Paxton. He was a kind man and a true gentlemen. His light will be missed in this world. pic.twitter.com/V6RePyhtI9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) February 26, 2017

Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch "One False Move" or "A Simple Plan" to see this lovely leading man, at his finest. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

Actor Josh Gad said the loss was “beyond crushing”.

“Once again, an icon, far too young, gone far too soon. Goodbye Private Hudson,” he tweeted, referring to Paxton’s character in Aliens.

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips said he had recently worked with Paxton.

I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) February 26, 2017

Full Metal Jacket star Vincent D’Onofrio said: “Bill Paxton is 1of my favorite actors. I was able 2tell him so when we met yrs ago. Paxton was wonderful in everything he did. He inspired us.”

Condolences to the family of Bill Paxton. I just heard the news. 😢 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 26, 2017

The loss of #BillPaxton is beyond crushing. Once again, an icon, far too young, gone far too soon. 😢 Goodbye Private Hudson. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 26, 2017

RIP Bill Paxton. We lost you WAY too soon. https://t.co/HOcxm8yewD — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) February 26, 2017

You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton's family. — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) February 26, 2017

What a lovely, warm and kind human. So sad to hear of Bill Paxton's passing. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 26, 2017

Will And Grace star Debra Messing tweeted: “So tragic the passing of Bill Paxton. Heartbreaking. What a talent, with so many more years of art to share with us. My love to his family.”