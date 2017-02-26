Tom Hanks leads tributes to 'wonderful man' Bill Paxton

Back to Showbiz Home

Tom Hanks has led tributes to his Apollo 13 co-star Bill Paxton, who has died aged 61.

Paxton, also known for films such as Twister, True Lies and Aliens, died on Saturday after complications following surgery.

Their co-star Bryce Dallas Howard tweeted: “One of the kindest souls that ever was.

“We shared some very happy moments on Apollo 13. This is truly devastating. Love to his family.”

Her father Ron Howard, who directed the space adventure, also posted a message.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, Paxton’s co-stars in 1994 action film True Lies, also expressed their sadness at his death.

Actor Ron Perlman posted a recent picture of them together.

Actor Peter Mayhew, who plays Chewbacca in the Star Wars movies, was among those to pay his respects on social media.

Actor Josh Gad said the loss was “beyond crushing”.

“Once again, an icon, far too young, gone far too soon. Goodbye Private Hudson,” he tweeted, referring to Paxton’s character in Aliens.

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips said he had recently worked with Paxton.

Full Metal Jacket star Vincent D’Onofrio said: “Bill Paxton is 1of my favorite actors. I was able 2tell him so when we met yrs ago. Paxton was wonderful in everything he did. He inspired us.”

Will And Grace star Debra Messing tweeted: “So tragic the passing of Bill Paxton. Heartbreaking. What a talent, with so many more years of art to share with us. My love to his family.”
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bill Paxton, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Josh Gad, Lou Diamond Phillips, Peter Mayhew, Ron Howard, Ron Perlman, Tom Hanks, True Lies

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz