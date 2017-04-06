Tom Hanks leads tributes to comedy 'God' Don Rickles

Tom Hanks has paid tribute to his late co-star Don Rickles, calling him “a God”.

Comedian and actor Rickles, who was 90, died of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

Don Rickles has died (Chris Pizzello/AP)

He voiced Mr Potato Head in all three of the Toy Story films alongside Hanks who voices Woody, and was signed up for the fourth instalment in the franchise which is due out in 2019.

A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 6, 2017

Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story films, said in a statement: “Don Rickles is one of the biggest reasons I am a comic today.

“I feel bad, mostly for everyone in Heaven who will now learn first hand from the sharpest wits ever, what it’s like to be Rickled.”

Don Rickles voiced Mr Potato Head in Toy Story (Walt Disney Co)

Hollywood star Jim Carrey said: “Don once begged me for a couple of bucks then told me to twist myself into a pretzel. Ego slayer! Comic Everest! Spank you, Mr Rickles.)”

Here’s what other stars had to say about Rickles’ passing.

Those were the days, my friend @DonRickles We thought they'd never end. We loved you so. — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) April 6, 2017

Being skewered by Don Rickles was side-splitting funny.

A gentle soul with rapid fire wit. xoB pic.twitter.com/yl2mnT32Zz — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles was one the absolute greats. I feel lucky for the times I was ever in his orbit, my thoughts are with his family today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 6, 2017

Awwww man Rickles is dead. Rest In Peace buddy. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) April 6, 2017

damn it, we lost a great one #DonRickles fast furious brilliant for decades the definition of genius — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) April 6, 2017

He was the love of my life . Don Rickles is funnier right now in death than most comics are in life. pic.twitter.com/jcWIhdJsgX — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 6, 2017

#DonRickles was an absolute legend, my favorite comedian, and also my friend. Rest in peace. — Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) April 6, 2017

Terribly saddened to hear that the wonderful Don Rickles has passed away. A truly great comedian, a master of his craft. — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) April 6, 2017

A national treasure is gone. Don Rickles' talent was limitless. To know him was a gift. He kept me laughing during 58-years of friendship. pic.twitter.com/B1IXEa9S4g — Larry King (@kingsthings) April 6, 2017