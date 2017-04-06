Tom Hanks leads tributes to comedy 'God' Don Rickles

Tom Hanks has paid tribute to his late co-star Don Rickles, calling him “a God”.

Comedian and actor Rickles, who was 90, died of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

Don Rickles
Don Rickles has died (Chris Pizzello/AP)

He voiced Mr Potato Head in all three of the Toy Story films alongside Hanks who voices Woody, and was signed up for the fourth instalment in the franchise which is due out in 2019.

Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story films, said in a statement: “Don Rickles is one of the biggest reasons I am a comic today.

“I feel bad, mostly for everyone in Heaven who will now learn first hand from the sharpest wits ever, what it’s like to be Rickled.”

Don Rickles voiced Mr Potato Head in Toy Story (Walt Disney Co)
Hollywood star Jim Carrey said: “Don once begged me for a couple of bucks then told me to twist myself into a pretzel. Ego slayer! Comic Everest! Spank you, Mr Rickles.)”

Here’s what other stars had to say about Rickles’ passing.
