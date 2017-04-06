Tom Hanks leads tributes to comedy 'God' Don Rickles
06/04/2017 - 23:08:16Back to Showbiz Home
Tom Hanks has paid tribute to his late co-star Don Rickles, calling him “a God”.
Comedian and actor Rickles, who was 90, died of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.
He voiced Mr Potato Head in all three of the Toy Story films alongside Hanks who voices Woody, and was signed up for the fourth instalment in the franchise which is due out in 2019.
A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx.— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 6, 2017
Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story films, said in a statement: “Don Rickles is one of the biggest reasons I am a comic today.
“I feel bad, mostly for everyone in Heaven who will now learn first hand from the sharpest wits ever, what it’s like to be Rickled.”
Hollywood star Jim Carrey said: “Don once begged me for a couple of bucks then told me to twist myself into a pretzel. Ego slayer! Comic Everest! Spank you, Mr Rickles.)”
Here’s what other stars had to say about Rickles’ passing.
Those were the days, my friend @DonRickles We thought they'd never end. We loved you so.— Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) April 6, 2017
Being skewered by Don Rickles was side-splitting funny.— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 6, 2017
A gentle soul with rapid fire wit. xoB pic.twitter.com/yl2mnT32Zz
Don Rickles was one the absolute greats. I feel lucky for the times I was ever in his orbit, my thoughts are with his family today x— James Corden (@JKCorden) April 6, 2017
Awwww man Rickles is dead. Rest In Peace buddy.— Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) April 6, 2017
damn it, we lost a great one #DonRickles fast furious brilliant for decades the definition of genius— Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) April 6, 2017
He was the love of my life . Don Rickles is funnier right now in death than most comics are in life. pic.twitter.com/jcWIhdJsgX— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 6, 2017
#DonRickles was an absolute legend, my favorite comedian, and also my friend. Rest in peace.— Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) April 6, 2017
Terribly saddened to hear that the wonderful Don Rickles has passed away. A truly great comedian, a master of his craft.— Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) April 6, 2017
Rest in Peace @DonRickles pic.twitter.com/J1wp0l0uJc— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) April 6, 2017
A national treasure is gone. Don Rickles' talent was limitless. To know him was a gift. He kept me laughing during 58-years of friendship. pic.twitter.com/B1IXEa9S4g— Larry King (@kingsthings) April 6, 2017
Farewell to a comedic legend & dear friend, Don Rickles. I know you're cracking them up in the… https://t.co/dFcfoeFcPn— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 6, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here