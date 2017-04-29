Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to Jonathan Demme

Bruce Springsteen and Tom Hanks have paid tribute to the late director Jonathan Demme, the man who brought them together on his film Philadelphia, which won each of them Oscars.

“God bless Jonathan Demme, we just lost him,” Hanks told the crowd attending an event that was part of the Tribeca Film Festival’s Storyteller series.

Demme, the Oscar-winning director of The Silence Of The Lambs, died of cancer on Wednesday. Springsteen, who won an Oscar for best original song for the film, called Demme inspirational.

Bruce Springsteen (Doug Peters/PA)

Hanks, who won the best actor Academy Award for the 1993 film, played the role of fan during the hour-long session and questioned Springsteen about his life and early career.

The actor also frequently engaged the crowd to finish the words to Springsteen hits such as Rosalita and Growin’ Up.

Springsteen said of his career: “Most people’s early careers are a mess. When you get in the music business, the cards are stacked in favour of the business and they’re stacked against the musicians.”

Jonathan Demme (Yui Mok/PA)

The rocker known as The Boss became reflective when talking about making life off stage mean as much as his creative life.

“All artists at some point believe they can live within their art, and what you learn — either quickly or painfully and slowly — is that at the end of the day, it’s just your job, it’s just your work, and life awaits you outside of those things. Let the world happen to you,” he said.

Hanks ended the night by thanking Springsteen, on behalf of all fans

“You make us happy that we were all born in the USA and will make us always want to keep our eyes out for the girls in their summer clothes,” he said referring the star’s songs. “What you have done — more special for all of us — is that you have made us part of something greater than ourselves.”