Tom Fletcher: ‘My sons were the motivation to sort myself out’

Not only is Tom Fletcher a member of one of Britain’s best-loved bands and a successful children’s author, he’s also a great dad.

Millions of us have swooned over the McFly singer’s videos with his gorgeous two children, Buzz, 3, and Buddy, 2, and his wonderfully creative baby announcement videos with his wife Giovanna.

It’s no wonder he’s a two-time Celebrity Dad of the Year winner, although he claims that was only because “the McFly fans beat the Gary Barlow fans”.

Here Tom reveals his experiences of being a parent…

How much has being a dad changed your life?

“Completely, 100%. It changes everything about every aspect of your life. It’s made me more ambitious in my career, it’s made me grow up a bit and be more responsible. And all the clichés as well, because you suddenly realise why you do what you do, it gives you a new purpose.”

(David Parry/PA)

What is the best part of being a dad?

“Just getting to hang out with your kids. A day when I’m not working and it’s just me and the kids at home is the best. We get to play games and make cookies and watch films and be silly. In one sense it makes you grow up and become more responsible, and on the other side it allows you to be a kid again.”

What’s the hardest part of being a dad?

“The balance of your career and being a dad is tough. Kids come first, so you’ve got to work out how to juggle the rest of your life. I’m very lucky to have my job because I can do my writing at home and be there with the kids. We have a full day with the kids, getting up at 6.30am, and then at 7pm we sit down and work until I collapse at the computer.”

Woke up on my son's floor like this – pull-up on my pillow, toys under my back and stickers on my face. Good morning! A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

Unlike many other celebrities, you enjoy sharing photos and videos of your children. What made you decide to do that?

“I had private accounts to share things with my family, but anything I put on those would leak. I found that the more I was open and shared, the more people just left us alone. I enjoy being able to show people this is what it’s like being in a band, writing a book and being a dad. It’s the biggest part of my life being a dad, so it didn’t feel natural for me not to talk about it and share. It’s me just trying to be proud and show off.”

You’ve spoken in the past about how tough you found the first six months after Buzz was born.

“There’s a natural bond between mother and baby that I was not prepared for, but it wasn’t the same the second time. I’d been through it and was more experienced, and you’ve also got a kid already to look after. The first time it’s all brand new and you’re really dealing with fatigue. There’s nothing like the fatigue of being a dad or a new parent, it’s so hard.”

He wouldn't let me push. A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) on Oct 12, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

You’ve been really vocal about mental health. How much have your children changed your relationship with it?

“Massively. They’re the motivation to really sort myself out and just make sure I keep check of everything. How can you look after your kids if you’re not looking after yourself? I naturally got to a much better place in my life anyway before they were born, but it just made me realise I really have to make sure I look after myself to be the best dad I can be.”

Your dad helped you get into music. Are you hoping to do the same with Buzz and Buddy?

“I naturally picked it up because my dad was playing and I can see that happening with my kids. They’re all over it, they love it. Buzz’s favourite member of McFly is Harry, so he loves to play the drums!”

??kids A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) on Sep 30, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Do you have any tips you’d give a first-time dad?

“I read loads of books and wanted to be really prepared and super-organised, but it doesn’t mean a thing because it all goes straight out the window. You can learn how to put a nappy on, but you’re gonna forget the first time you have to do it. Every child is different and they’re gonna let you know what you’re doing right and what you’re doing wrong. We are all naturally made to be parents and that instinct kicks in.”

