Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black share honeymoon pictures
Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have jetted off on honeymoon three months after tying the knot.
The Olympic diver and the Oscar-winning screenwriter – who got married in Dartmoor National Park in May – have shared pictures and messages from Barcelona, Spain.
Daley, 23, wrote on Twitter: “So this honeymoon thing… I highly recommend it.”
So this honeymoon thing...I highly recommend it ❤ @DLanceBlack— Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) August 6, 2017
He also shared a snap on Instagram showing the couple at the Sagrada Familia church.
Black, 43, posted an image of himself and Daley and said: “Thank you for a lovely start #Barcelona. #Honeymoon.”
Thank you for a lovely start #Barcelona. #Honeymoon 🍯🌙💛 pic.twitter.com/MfnhEcOnMf— Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) August 7, 2017
Daley came out to fans in a YouTube video posted in December 2013, saying his “whole world changed” when he fell in love with a man.
He and Black revealed their engagement with a traditional wedding announcement in The Times in October 2015.
