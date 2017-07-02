Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel gets a release date

Tom Cruise’s long-awaited Top Gun sequel is due to land in 2019.

Entitled Top Gun: Maverick, the film will finally touch down on July 12 2019, 33 years after the original was released.

Excited to make it official. Joe Kosinski is on board to direct. And Top Gun is coming to theaters July 12, 2019. #TopGun #Maverick pic.twitter.com/pu6RKSVKJO — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) July 1, 2017

Cruise, 54, shot to fame playing a fighter pilot in the 1986 movie, which also starred Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis.

He recently said in an interview that he was getting ready to reprise the role of Lt Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Val Kilmer (Yui Mok/PA)

Cruise previously worked with Kosinski on 2013’s Oblivion.

Top Gun was directed by late film-maker Tony Scott.