Tom Cruise stars in a fresh teaser trailer for The Mummy return

An action-packed teaser for Tom Cruise’s latest film, The Mummy, has been revealed ahead of the film’s launch in June.

Russell Crowe, Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis also star in the movie that sees ancient princess Ahmanet (Boutella) wake from her desert tomb and sweep to the labyrinths of London.

Tom plays leading man Nick Morton while Russell portrays Dr Henry Jekyll in the latest installation of the franchise, directed by Alex Kurtzman.

The new clip shares a glimpse of the creepy resurrected villain dressed head-to-toe in torn bandages and blue markings.

A full trailer is expected to be released by Universal Pictures UK on Sunday.

The Mummy debuts in UK cinemas on June 9.