Tom Cruise reveals Top Gun 2 to start filming soon
Top Gun 2 is on the way, according to its star Tom Cruise.
The 54-year-old actor says the long-discussed sequel to Top Gun should start shooting soon.
Cruise made the announcement in response to questions from anchors on the Australian morning news show Sunrise.
The actor said filming will begin within the next year, adding: “It’s definitely happening.”
Cruise has said in similar interviews that the film was in development and a strong possibility, but had not offered such clear confirmation.
The 1986 Reagan-era flyboy epic propelled Cruise to superstar status.
Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the original, had been dropping hints too. He posted a picture of himself and Cruise on Saturday’s 31st anniversary of the original’s release.
