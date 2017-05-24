Tom Cruise reveals Top Gun 2 to start filming soon

Top Gun 2 is on the way, according to its star Tom Cruise.

The 54-year-old actor says the long-discussed sequel to Top Gun should start shooting soon.

Cruise made the announcement in response to questions from anchors on the Australian morning news show Sunrise.

Tom Cruise (Ian West/PA)

The actor said filming will begin within the next year, adding: “It’s definitely happening.”

Cruise has said in similar interviews that the film was in development and a strong possibility, but had not offered such clear confirmation.

The 1986 Reagan-era flyboy epic propelled Cruise to superstar status.

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the original, had been dropping hints too. He posted a picture of himself and Cruise on Saturday’s 31st anniversary of the original’s release.