Tom Cruise joins James Corden for Tom's Cruise down the Thames

Tom Cruise donned his Top Gun uniform and revisited some of his best loved roles as he joined James Corden on a boat on the River Thames for a tour named in his honour.

The Hollywood star embarked on Tom’s Cruise as part of the special London episodes of James’s The Late Late Show.

Tom slipped into the white pilot’s uniform he wore in the 1986 film and the duo sang You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling on deck.

SO much creativity went into this. I mean hours upon hours of spitballing ideas. #LateLateLondon pic.twitter.com/Ei18V7xsQe — #LateLateLondon (@latelateshow) June 8, 2017

The river boat also featured rooms themed around the actor’s movies, including an Eyes Wide Shut Room, a Mission Impossible Room and a The Last Samurai room.

Last time Tom appeared on the show, he took part in the Roll Call segment, in which he recreated his entire film career by re-enacting moments from hits including A Few Good Men, Days Of Thunder, Rain Man, Tropic Thunder and all the Mission: Impossible films.

The episode of the chat show, which will air in the UK on Thursday, also features a Drop The Mic rap battle with Jennifer Hudson and a performance from Kings Of Leon.

The special UK episodes of The Late Late Show with James Corden continue on Sky 1 and NOW TV.

The final episode filmed in London will air on Friday.