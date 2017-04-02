Tom Cruise fights 'the ultimate evil' in The Mummy trailer

Tom Cruise is seen fighting “the ultimate evil” in a terrifying trailer for his new film The Mummy.

The actor plays Nick Morton, who accidentally stumbles on the desert tomb of an ancient princess named Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella), awakening her dark and vengeful powers.

Tom, 54, is seen embroiled in a gunfight, escaping explosions and freeing himself from a body bag in the action-packed clip from the film.

He then faces a race to stop Ahmanet’s power from destroying the Earth.

The trailer is set to the tune of the Rolling Stones’ Paint It Black.

Russell Crowe plays Dr Henry Jekyll in the latest instalment of the franchise, which is directed by Alex Kurtzman.

Peaky Blinders’ Annabelle Wallis plays archaeologist Jenny Hasley.

The Mummy will be released in UK cinemas this summer.
