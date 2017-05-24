Tom Cruise confirms Top Gun 2 is happening

The showbiz world is abuzz with excitement with the news that Top Gun 2 is in the works.

Star of the movie Tom Cruise announced the sequel was in the works while on Australian morning show Sunrise.

On the show, Tom said: "It is definitely happening.

"It's true, It's true. I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year.

"I know, it's happening. It is definitely happening... You're the first people that I've said this to."

The idea of a Top Gun 2 has been circulating for some time with producer Jerry Bruckheimer tweeting a pic of Cruise and himself back in January saying: "Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend Tom Cruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2."

Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016

Following this tweet, Cruise told Graham Norton on his show that "We're still trying to figure it out," hinting that things were in play behind the scenes.

More recently co-star Val Kilmer indicated enthusiasm for the sequel idea during an "Ask me anything" session on Reddit.

When asked if he would be up for doing a Top Gun 2, Val replied: "Hell yes, and what a hoot it will be."

Looks like all the old players are up for getting back together and we can't wait to see it!