Tom Cruise ‘broke two bones’ in failed stunt

Tom Cruise reportedly broke two bones in his leg when a stunt for the sixth Mission: Impossible movie went wrong.

Footage released on website TMZ at the weekend showed the Hollywood star limping after apparently injuring himself as he jumped from one building to another while shooting in London.

The Sun has now said Cruise, 55, broke two bones in his ankle.

It reported that the star is now expected to return home to the US for treatment.

Tom Cruise (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The video released at the weekend shows Cruise – who is known for performing his own stunts – running, then leaping off some rigging towards a building a few feet away.

The star, who is attached to safety wires, failed to make it all the way to the roof and is seen slamming into the building.

As he clambers on to the roof and on to his feet, Cruise is limping.

He then crouches on his knees before getting up and walking gingerly to the edge of the building.

His team then use the ropes to take him back to the rigging.

Tom Cruise (Ian West/PA)

A representative for Cruise has been approached for comment.

Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Jeremy Renner will all return for Ethan Hunt’s sixth assignment, alongside The Crown star Vanessa Kirby.

M:I 6 is due for release in the summer of 2018.