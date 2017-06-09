Today is D-Day for Orange is the New Black fans as new series hits Netflix

The wait is finally over - one of Netflix's most popular shows, Orange is the New Black is now available to watch.

The Emmy award-winning drama show left us on the edge of a giant cliff at the end of Season 4 where we saw inmate Daya had a gun pointed squarely at the head of CO Humphrey.

Spoilers: The makers have told us what we can expect from Season 5:

A riot sparked by Poussey's death quickly escalates when the inmates gain control of the prison. Once they get a taste of power, chaos ensues through the halls of Litchfield.

In real time and over the course of just three days, season five of Orange Is The New Black will leave the inmates' lives forever changed as they are emboldened to fight for redemption, resolution and the respect they deserve.

Here's a quick peek at the trailer before you can get home and binge watch over the weekend.