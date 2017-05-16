TJ Miller just parasailed into Cannes to promote The Emoji Movie

Back to Showbiz Home

Silicon Valley star TJ Miller is not afraid of looking silly and that certainly came in handy when he was promoting the arrival of The Emoji Movie trailer in Cannes.

He parasailed into the Cannes Film Festival wearing a bright yellow suit and as he approached the Hotel Carlton’s dock, he careered into a speed boat and twisted upside down.

Actor T. J. Miller poses with characters during the photo call for the film The Emoji Movie, at the 70th international film festival
(Arthur Mola/AP)

He later posed on dry land with characters from the animated movie.

The Silicon Valley funnyman voices Gene, an emoji who can show multiple expressions.

James Corden, Patrick Stewart and Anna Faris also lend their voices to the film.

The Emoji Movie will be released in the UK on August 4.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Movies, World, Cannes Film Festival, Hotel Carlton, James Corden, Patrick Stewart, Persistence of vision, T. J. Miller, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz