Titanic reunion for Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane

Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane reunited at a charity gala 20 years after the hit film’s release.

The actors posed for a picture as they attended a fundraising event for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, the actor’s non-profit environmental organisation, in St Tropez.

Zane shared the picture of the three of them with their arms around each other’s shoulders on his Instagram page.

He wrote: “Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure… (sic).”

The 1997 James Cameron-directed film catapulted DiCaprio and Winslet to superstardom when they played unlikely young lovers from two different worlds, Jack and Rose, aboard the doomed ship.

Zane took on the role of Rose’s arrogant and snobbish older fiance Cal.

DiCaprio and Winslet have remained close friends over the years, and starred together in 2008 romantic drama Revolutionary Road.