Tinie Tempah is back with his catchy new track Text from Your Ex
We’ve finally been treated to the first song off Tinie Tempah’s upcoming new album Youth.
Text from Your Ex features singer Tinashe, and it’s bound to get stuck in your head for the rest of the day. Check it out on Spotify.
Tinie’s last studio album Demonstration came out in 2013, and even though he’s released the odd song and mixtape, he’s also been doing a whole host of things unrelated to music. Just like walking in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show a few days ago, NBD.
But now, we’ve finally got a taste of what the new album will be like, and it’s getting us pretty excited.
It’s not just new music that we’re getting from Tinie: he’s also released the first episode in his documentary series going behind the scenes of the making of his album. Check out a clip from the show, which you can watch in full here.
Youth comes out on January 27.
