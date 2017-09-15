Tina Turner takes a ‘deep breath’ as pop stars wear ‘less and less’

Former chart-topper Tina Turner has dubbed “grinding” pop stars a “turn off”.

The Private Dancer and What’s Love Got To Do With It singer, 77, said that stars were competing with each other to remove more clothes.

“It really can be a turn off. I think the new generation is on that road,” she told the Daily Mail.

Tina Turner performs in concert at the O2 Arena in Greenwich (Johnny Green/PA)

“One does it and everyone does it. The costumes become less and less. I just take a deep breath and say, ‘When is it over?!’But at least most of them can sing.”

The star reportedly heaped praise on Beyonce, Rihanna and almost everything about Jennifer Lopez.

“I love how Rihanna sings. I love how Jennifer Lopez looks – except her behind is a little bit heavy. Those girls are the leaders,” she was quoted as saying.

Rihanna in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

But she said of some female singers: “You’ve got to admit that when you see the grinding on stage, it turns you off a little bit.”

She spoke as producers announced that TINA, a new musical based on Turner’s life, will open at the Aldwych Theatre in London in April next year.

Directed by Mamma Mia’s Phyllida Lloyd, it tells the story of the US singer’s “humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global queen of rock ‘n’ roll”.

On the search for the actress to sing and dance as her on stage, Tina told the newspaper: “She will definitely have to be able to sing. We’re not pushing that she has to be pretty but she has to be in shape. She can’t be fat.”