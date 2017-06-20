Tiger Woods 'gets professional help' to handle prescription medication

Tiger Woods says he has sought “professional help” to deal with his medications after he was found asleep behind the wheel of his running car.

The former world number one golfer, 41, blamed his arrest for driving under the influence on an “unexpected reaction” to a mix of prescription medicines.

On Monday he said: “I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder.

“I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding, especially the fans and players on tour.”

The 14-time major champion was arrested near his home in Jupiter, Florida, in the early hours of May 29.

Patrolling officers found his 2015 Mercedes AMG parked at an angle at the side of the road with the engine running.

A mugshot of the golfer after his arrest (Palm Beach County Sherrif’s Office/PA)

They questioned him to find his speech was slurred and he failed a field sobriety test.

Tests found he had not been drinking and he blamed the incident on prescription drugs.

Woods, who is recovering from back surgery, will appear before a judge on August 9.