Tickets for Indiependence 2018 go on sale this weekend

Following a sold-out stomper at INDIE17 this summer featuring headliners Manic Street Preachers, Tom Odell and The Coronas, Indiependence Music & Arts Festival has announced tickets will go on sale this Saturday November 4.

Not only that, INDIE18’s first acts are set to be revealed next month.

Since its first festival in 2006, Indiependence has grown into one of Ireland’s biggest and most loved events, drawing international acts like Basement Jaxx, Public Enemy, De La Soul and Editors to play alongside the best names in Irish music.

"We've managed to grow the festival over the last few years into a 10,000 capacity event, while avoiding increases in costs to our fans, making INDIE the best value for money festival in the country,” says organiser Shane Dunne.

“We've never rested on our laurels and want to make 2018 the biggest and best INDIE we have had yet. This will see us increase the price of our normal 3-day Camping Ticket by a small amount, but as always, fans will have plenty of opportunities to buy their tickets at lower prices than most festivals, so don't leave it too late!"

Tickets prices for INDIE18 are as follows:

Super Early Bird 3-day Camping Ticket - €109

Early Bird 3-day Camping Ticket - €119

3-day Camping Ticket - €139

Tickets will be available online from Tickets.ie and regionally from Super Valu and Centra outlets with the Tickets.ie logo.