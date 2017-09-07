Tickets for Electric Picnic 2018 go on sale tomorrow

Just as you’ve managed to get through that Electric Picnic fear, festival bosses go and tear down your week of hard work in a second by announcing that tickets for next year’s event will go on sale tomorrow.

It will take place from August 31 and September 2 and the first round of tickets go on sale this Friday 8 September at 9am from Ticketmaster.

The festival will continue to offer a Loyalty Scheme/discount code to their dedicated followers - all you need to do is prove that you have attended the festival before.

If you have been to the festival three times or more a ticket will cost €165, if you've been once or twice a ticket will cost €185 and if you haven't been before it will cost €205.

To guarantee you get a discount code for Electric Picnic 2018, please submit your code request by 5pm Wednesday, October 25.

They also continue to offer a three-stage instalment plan.
By Anna O'Donoghue

