Three Irish nods at this year's Oscar nominations - see full list
There is no shock that blockbuster movie, La La Land has cleared the board when it came to 2017 Oscar nominations.
The movie starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling received 14 nods including being up against itself in the category of Orginal Song.
Back at home, we are celebrating three Irish nods!
Ruth Negga has scored a nomination for Best Actress in her role in Loving, The Lobster - which was co-produced by Irish production company Element Picutres - scored Best Original Screenplay and Consolata Boyle is up for Best Costume for her work on Florence Foster Jenkins.
This is Boyle's second time being nominated, she was first nominated for Best Costume for her work on The Queen in 2006.
Without futher ado, here are the full list of nominees:
Supporting Actor
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Leading Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Original Song
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can't Stop the Feeling, Trolls
City of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go, Moana
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
20th Century Women (Mike Mills)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
LaLa Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert
Ruth Negga
Natalie Portman
Emma Stone
Meryl Streep
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Hidden Figures
The Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday, February 26th.
