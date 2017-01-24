Three Irish nods at this year's Oscar nominations - see full list

There is no shock that blockbuster movie, La La Land has cleared the board when it came to 2017 Oscar nominations.

The movie starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling received 14 nods including being up against itself in the category of Orginal Song.

Back at home, we are celebrating three Irish nods!

Ruth Negga has scored a nomination for Best Actress in her role in Loving, The Lobster - which was co-produced by Irish production company Element Picutres - scored Best Original Screenplay and Consolata Boyle is up for Best Costume for her work on Florence Foster Jenkins.

This is Boyle's second time being nominated, she was first nominated for Best Costume for her work on The Queen in 2006.

Without futher ado, here are the full list of nominees:

Supporting Actor

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Leading Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Original Song

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can't Stop the Feeling, Trolls

City of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go, Moana

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

LaLa Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert

Ruth Negga

Natalie Portman

Emma Stone

Meryl Streep

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Hidden Figures

The Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday, February 26th.