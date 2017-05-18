Three Girls wins praise for Rochdale abuse scandal portrayal

Viewers of a BBC drama about the Rochdale abuse scandal have heaped praise on the victims for having the courage to tell their stories.

Three Girls tells the true story of widespread grooming and sexual assault of girls and young women in Rochdale by a gang of Asian men, which was revealed in 2012.

The three-part drama stars Maxine Peake as the scandal’s whistleblower and sexual health worker Sara Rowbotham.

The second episode showed police finally attempting to prosecute after years of failing to act on allegations made by a number of the girls.

Some viewers used Twitter to laud the girls for their bravery.

#ThreeGirls. Brave & well made tv. A story that most definitely needs telling so everyone can hear. — Jmk (@j_kippen) May 17, 2017

What those girls went through was unbelievable. How brave were they to relive it all again.#Threegirls @BBCOne — nicola johnson (@nicola_johnsonx) May 17, 2017

@BBCOne #threegirls a hard disturbing upsetting watch, but such an important story to tell. Well done all, especially those brave girls x — RT (@Ruths15T) May 17, 2017

#threegirls such an emotional programme. So sad and heart touching. Such brave females. Last episode tomorrow night. — bell pettley (@Antivistpixie) May 17, 2017

Others called for better education for young people around relationships and sex.

It's probably already been said but #ThreeGirls needs to be shown in EVERY high school across the UK. Tomorrrow! #edu #grooming — N I C K I E (@nickieohara) May 17, 2017

Ruby is the sole reason, young people need educating on what are safe and appropriate relationships. And also, what love is. #threegirls — Gracie 🖤 (@GraceFVictory) May 17, 2017

#threegirls needs to be shown in schools so that young girls can see the risks & realise it isn't right & shouldn't be happening — stacey (@stac3y_1) May 17, 2017

Schools spend hours teaching kids algebra & reading Shakespeare when it's stuff like this they need to be made aware of! #ThreeGirls — Nelly (@Nellworth) May 17, 2017

Three Girls continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 9pm.