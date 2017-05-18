Three Girls wins praise for Rochdale abuse scandal portrayal

Viewers of a BBC drama about the Rochdale abuse scandal have heaped praise on the victims for having the courage to tell their stories.

Three Girls tells the true story of widespread grooming and sexual assault of girls and young women in Rochdale by a gang of Asian men, which was revealed in 2012.

The three-part drama stars Maxine Peake as the scandal’s whistleblower and sexual health worker Sara Rowbotham.

The second episode showed police finally attempting to prosecute after years of failing to act on allegations made by a number of the girls.

Some viewers used Twitter to laud the girls for their bravery.

Others called for better education for young people around relationships and sex.

Three Girls continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 9pm.
