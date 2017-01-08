Thousands of David Bowie fans attend charity concert celebrating his 70th birthday

Thousands of David Bowie fans gathered in London for a charity concert almost a year after his death.

Hollywood actor Gary Oldman led former band mates and friends of the Ziggy Stardust star on stage for a sell-out show at the Brixton Academy.

I'm @O2academybrix for the sellout Celebrating David Bowie concert, a year after his death. Queues still around the block. pic.twitter.com/Lu1bMLEkFd — David Wilcock (@DavidWilcockPA) January 8, 2017

The singer-songwriter, who was born near the venue, died on January 10 last year aged 69 and Sunday’s show took place on what would have been his 70th birthday.

An emotional Gary sang the first song before being joined by musicians including keyboardist Mike Garson and guitarist Earl Slick.

Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and La Roux were among the singers to perform on a string of Bowie hits at the Celebrating David Bowie concert.

Hollywood actor and concert organiser Gary Oldman takes to the stage to sing and open #CelebratingDavidBowie @O2academybrix pic.twitter.com/f5seMNopVh — David Wilcock (@DavidWilcockPA) January 8, 2017

They included Ashes To Ashes, Changes, All The Young Dudes, Life On Mars, Fame, Rebel Rebel, Five Years and The Man Who Sold The World.

A number of events are being held across Bowie’s birthday weekend, including the launch of a David Bowie walking tour through Brixton which features songs, stories and anecdotes from his life.

Further events in the series will take place in New York, Los Angeles, Sydney and Tokyo raising money for youth arts education. The London gig will raise funds for the Children And The Arts charity.

The concert came a day after it was revealed the singer only found out his cancer was terminal months before he died.

A BBC documentary that aired on Saturday night revealed that Bowie learned his treatment was to be stopped as he was starring in death-shrouded music video Lazarus, taken from his final album Blackstar.