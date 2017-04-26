Thorny problem for viewers in MasterChef blackberries dispute

MasterChef star John Torode has defended using the term brambles when referring to blackberries after causing controversy with viewers.

John and fellow judge Gregg Wallace surprised some fans of the BBC1 cooking show when they discussed “brambles” while looking at a contestant’s dish of roast partridge.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace (BBC)

So we are not to call them blackberries any more people - remember, the fashionable call them brambles...brambles! #Masterchef #MasterchefUK — deutschmikey (@deutschmikey) April 24, 2017

it's blackberries not brambles 😤 — char (@jeffsjensens) April 26, 2017

John told Good Morning Britain: “In Scotland they are actually called brambles.”

Good Morning Britain’s co-host Piers Morgan joked: “We don’t judge what we call food on what the Scots call it. These are blackberries. I will fight for the right to call them blackberries. I won’t have you, an Australian, citing Scots, ordering me to call them brambles.”

John hit back, saying: “Nobody’s ordering you to do anything. The fact is they are called both things, brambles or blackberries.”

GMB viewers backed John:

@JohnTorode1 and @GMB I'm from Northumberland and they are definitely brambles — michele (@michele_s1) April 26, 2017

John also spoke about his friendship with Gregg, saying: “We don’t hang out because we spend so much time together.”

He joked of Gregg, who married last year for the fourth time, that the pair hang out at “his weddings”, adding: “That happens about every year, so that’s fine.”

Asked what his final meal would be, Gregg asked: “Why am I dying? I don’t understand why I’ve always got to die!”

And he rebuffed Susanna Reid’s suggestion that Piers appear on Celebrity MasterChef, saying: “Please don’t. Don’t do that to us. You keep him.”