This young girl's reaction to seeing Beauty and the Beast is everything

Kids can be absolutely priceless sometimes, and this five-year-old is no different.

The little girl FLIPPED OUT when her Mum told her she was going to see Beauty And The Beast.

She jumped and down, and said in the most adorable voice: “I just feel like my eyes are watering right now because I’m freaking out.”

We just wish we could be as sassy as her – pyjamas in the cinema sound like a great idea.

What a cutie.