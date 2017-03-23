This year's Electric Picnic headliners announced

It’s here, the announcement we’ve all been waiting for - who will play this year’s Electric Picnic.

Drumroll please …

2017’s headline acts include, Duran Duran, The XX, Interpol, London Grammar and Chaka Khan.

Other acts include Pete Tong, Father John Misty, The Pretenders, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Annie Mac and Run the Jewels.

Do you like what you see?

Unfortunately, as of this morning this year’s Electric Picnic is completely sold out, prior to revealing the acts that will perform.

There isn’t a single ticket left to sell. In its 13 year history Electric Picnic has never sold out ahead of the line-up release and so far in advance of the festival weekend.