This week’s Late Late Show celebrates one of Ireland’s most beloved singers

This week’s Late Late Show celebrates the career of one of Ireland’s most-loved singers, Mary Black.

With a career spanning five decades, Mary Black is a legend of the Irish music scene with her iconic voice helping define a generation.

To celebrate Mary’s career, and 30 years since the release of the multi-platinum ‘By the Time It Gets Dark’, she is joined on Friday night by family and friends.

The Black Family - Mary, Frances, Shay, Michael and Martin - will reunite for a performance.

She will also be joined by the next generation for two very special performances with son Danny O’Reilly, lead singer of The Coronas, and daughter Róisín O.

This is one not to be missed.