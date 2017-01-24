This video of US hip hop group Migos rapping a children's book is what everyone needs right now

Hip hop group Migos took inspiration from the most unlikely of sources on a radio show in the US – rapping the words of a popular children’s book.

The reading material is Llama Llama Red Pajama by Anna Dewdney – and the results are as inspired as they are catchy.

Migos Rapping a children's book over the Bad & Boujee beat 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HOIif1KonK — Chris Dowers (@TURB0GRAFX16) January 24, 2017

The group, from Georgia in the US, rapped the words over their hit Bad and Boujee, featuring Lil Uzi Vert – a song which reached the top of the charts in America last year and the top 40 in the UK.

We wish you luck trying to get it out of your head for the rest of the day.

llama llama llama llama red pajama mama llama pic.twitter.com/IkKmiwzAoM — brooklyn (@broklon) January 24, 2017

" llama llama red pajama " pic.twitter.com/u1JfKUq0Dy — Ω (@UnkleSteph) January 24, 2017

It was performed on the US radio show The Cruz Show on Power 106, and some listeners took note of some of the excellent lyric choices.

llama llama red pajama read stories wit his momma — B (@BrandinoMitch) January 24, 2017

Llama llama red pajama pulled up in a Bentley with yo momma — nic (@nicoleisabella8) January 24, 2017

While others had some pretty big praise to offer the group…

If you had any doubts about the Migos being better than the Beatles, watch this https://t.co/k02HLA7GAg — Jood🇬🇭 (@Homesterkid) January 24, 2017

Strong words.

Some want an official recording of the whole thing…

I need @Migos to do a actual audio reading of this book so I can play it for my kids https://t.co/3RCrbGRzOX — Patriots🏆x4 (14-2) (@Drizzy_Montana_) January 24, 2017

And here’s what the material sounds like read by the author herself. It’s a bit different.