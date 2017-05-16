This video of Kendall Jenner falling off her bicycle is hilariously awkward

Kendall Jenner lost her cool as she took a spectacular fall from a bike and had the moment shared by her sister to her millions of online followers.

The 21-year-old supermodel and reality TV star was unmissable as she wore an oversized, fluffy jacket and jeans while attempting to cycle across a gravel road next to a field, seemingly while filming.

But after gliding somewhat easily across the track, and putting her feet out to steady herself, the usually graceful Jenner lost her balance and tumbled to the floor in a notably awkward manner.

The sound of laughter could be heard in the background as a cameraman rushed over to film the moment, which left Jenner face-down on the ground next to the fallen bike and apparently quite bemused.

Kendall’s older half-sister Khloe Kardashian took no pity on her sibling, and posted the short video clip to her 67.4 million Instagram followers.

She wrote: “My work here is done … @kendalljenner.”

Khloe’s fans were quick to respond and shared their amusement in the comments under the video.

One follower wrote: “It’s hilarious the way her legs fly up in the air after she falls off, mannnn I’m gonna laugh at this for years.”

Another took a more sympathetic approach to the catwalk star’s downfall, writing: “Only Kendall can make a fall look graceful!”
