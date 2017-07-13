This tweet brilliantly advertises John Green’s new book
Take a bow Waterstones Doncaster.
The book shop proudly announced the new book from The Fault In Our Stars author John Green was available to pre-order with one l-o-n-g tweet.
🐢— WaterstonesDoncaster (@waterstonesDON) July 11, 2017
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
🐢
https://t.co/Hcx40VbbPB
Not in on the joke? The heavily anticipated novel is called Turtles All The Way Down which is exactly what the tweet shows.
Bravo.
The book is out in October.
