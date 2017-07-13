This tweet brilliantly advertises John Green’s new book

Take a bow Waterstones Doncaster.

The book shop proudly announced the new book from The Fault In Our Stars author John Green was available to pre-order with one l-o-n-g tweet.

Not in on the joke? The heavily anticipated novel is called Turtles All The Way Down which is exactly what the tweet shows.

Bravo.

Alexander Irl GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

The book is out in October.
