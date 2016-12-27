This tribute to Carrie Fisher from her dog's Twitter account is possibly the most moving of all

Carrie Fisher took her French bulldog Gary everywhere with her.

He was by her side when she did interviews for television shows …

… and even when she appeared on the red carpet.

Gary, of course, has his own regularly updated Twitter account which shared this touching message on Christmas Eve when Fisher was in hospital after suffering from a heart attack on a plane from London to LA the day before.

But today with the sad news of her death, the same picture has been uploaded again but with a totally heartbreaking caption.

I'll still be waiting for you....... pic.twitter.com/ef461OcqKJ — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

It’s made people very emotional.

Some have been responding with pictures of their own dogs and nice messages for Gary.

