This Tory MP faced an almighty backlash when he criticised Ken Loach

Back to Showbiz Home

Director Ken Loach provided the most political moment of the Baftas with an impassioned anti-government speech as he accepted the Outstanding British film award for I, Daniel Blake.

On accepting the award, Loach stated “hundreds of thousands of people – the vulnerable and the poorest people – are treated by this government with a callousness and brutality that is disgraceful”.

One MP in the audience took umbrage with the director’s political speech, calling Loach’s words “drivel” and accusing him of being “in his own La La Land”.

I, Daniel Blake follows the story of a carpet fitter made jobless by injury who meets a single mother who is also struggling in the welfare system.

Tim Loughton’s tweet was met with fury by some on Twitter, who claimed he was displaying a lack of care for people struggling to make ends meet in modern Britain.

Apart from calling him out of touch, this person made a point about hypocrisy.

After hundreds of negative replies to his original tweet, the MP for East Worthing & Shoreham hit back.

Once again, it didn’t go down well.

When will this circle of bitterness end?
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Movies, Showbiz UK, East Worthing and Shoreham, Ken Loach, MP, Tim Loughton

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz