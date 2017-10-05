This Stranger Things game is exactly what you need while impatiently waiting for season two

We are just a few weeks away from being able to binge-watch the second season of Stranger Things, but in the meantime Netflix is hoping to keep fans busy with its snazzy, retro-styled mobile game.

The streaming giant teamed up with indie game developers BonusXP to create Stranger Things: The Game and, as you would expect, it looks like an arcade game or a 16-bit console from the 1980s.

The Stranger Things game kicks off with you playing Police Chief Hopper, investigating the whereabouts of four missing children in Hawkins, Indiana.

(Stranger Things: The Game)

Along the way, you can also collect gnomes and, wait for it, Eggo waffles.

A promotional release ahead of the highly-anticipated second season of the sci-fi horror-themed series, the Stranger Things game is available to download for free on Google Play and iTunes store, with no in-app purchases.

The game has two difficulty levels: ‘Normal’ for beginners and ‘Classic’ for the more experienced.

Just make sure you are ready for the Demogorgon lurking nearby…