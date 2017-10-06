This Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford interview will have you in stitches

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford are currently on one hell of a press junket promoting their new movie, Blade Runner 2049.

From the United States to our neighbours in London, they’ve jumped from interview to interview answering the same questions over and over.

Glamour, eh?

Well, introducing Alison Hammond, the This Morning interviewer who casually opened the interview announcing that she’d never seen the original Blade Runner film.

Not only that, she followed the statement with, "Bleak, dystopian, an absolute nightmare to be honest - and that's just my interviewing technique."

It was roughly then, Harrison got the fit of the giggles and Gosling poured himself a whiskey - straight.

At one point Hammond asked Gosling if he knitted his own jumper and while he struggled to answer her, she decided to stick to talking to Harrison, who was still in stitches.

But we really don’t do it any justice, you just have to watch it for yourself.