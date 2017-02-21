This one-day festival in Wicklow is something for that summer bucket list

There’s a new festival on its way to Wexford and we’re loving the sound of it.

Introducing Simma Down - a one-day music festival organised by Sim Simma, a social club, travelling party and DJ crew based in Dublin.

The festival, which will take place in Grangecon, Co. Wicklow begins at 12pm on Saturday, July 8 and ends at 2am on Sunday, July 9.

Although the official line-up has not been announced, the festival’s Facebook page promotes workshops such as Reggae Yoga, Dancehall Dance classes, spoken word, locally brewed beer, games, art, MCs, fresh food and of course live music.

The DJ crew, who are are currently on a Brazilian tour, promise a broad selection of Reggae, Dancehall, Afrobeat, Brazilian, Soca, Grime.

Early bird tickets for the BYOB festival are priced from €45, and full price at €55 (+ booking fees) - this includes transport to and from Dublin.

*adds to summer bucket list*