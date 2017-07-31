This new movie on Netflix with Chris O'Dowd looks brilliant

A new Netflix offering caught our eye when it was added over the weekend as it stars one of our home-grown heroes: Chris O'Dowd.

Chris stars alongside Jessica Williams in The Incredible Jessica James, and it sounds like it's going to be a hit:

Jessica Williams (“The Daily Show”) stars as a young, aspiring playwright in New York City who is struggling to get over a recent breakup. She is forced to go on a date with the recently divorced Boone, played by Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids) and the unlikely duo discover how to make it through the tough times in a social media obsessed post-relationship universe.

Just what we need for the Bank Holiday weekend.