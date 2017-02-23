This Morning's Holly and Phillip break down over cyber-bullying story

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield broke down in tears as they learned how cyber-bullying drove a teenage girl to kill herself.

Nicola Harteveld told the ITV programme how her daughter, 14-year-old Megan Evans, was told to hang herself in a last message she received before she died.

Holly was left speechless as the heartbroken mother said Megan replied that she would.

Phillip was moved to tears as he said the story “got all of us”.

Nicola told the presenters her daughter was a bright, outgoing and popular teenager and none of her close friends or family noticed anything was wrong.

Speaking about the dangers of online bullying, she said: “Teach your children to be humble, and be kind.”

Viewers took to Twitter to say more needs to be done in schools to prevent cyber-bullying.

Help and advice on tackling bullying can be found on This Morning’s website.
