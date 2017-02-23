This Morning's Holly and Phillip break down over cyber-bullying story

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield broke down in tears as they learned how cyber-bullying drove a teenage girl to kill herself.

Nicola Harteveld told the ITV programme how her daughter, 14-year-old Megan Evans, was told to hang herself in a last message she received before she died.

Holly was left speechless as the heartbroken mother said Megan replied that she would.

For more advice and support about bullying and cyber bullying, please see our helplines https://t.co/J2kOR4Bh2Z #ThisMorning — This Morning (@thismorning) February 23, 2017

Phillip was moved to tears as he said the story “got all of us”.

Nicola told the presenters her daughter was a bright, outgoing and popular teenager and none of her close friends or family noticed anything was wrong.

Speaking about the dangers of online bullying, she said: “Teach your children to be humble, and be kind.”

And Megan's mum Nicola continues, 'Words can't be taken back, and words can kill. Try and put yourself in that person's shoes' #ThisMorning — This Morning (@thismorning) February 23, 2017

Viewers took to Twitter to say more needs to be done in schools to prevent cyber-bullying.

The mums on @thismorning whose children committed suicide due to bullying were amazing. Think that interview needs shown in every school 💔 — stephanie (@xstephaniethoms) February 23, 2017

@thismorning Schools simply don't know how to deal with the issue of bullying FACT! I would confront the parents directly! — Afc4Life (@arsenalfcn1) February 23, 2017

Absolutely heartbreaking. Education your children about social media and bullying for goodness sake!!!! #ThisMorning 💔 — Emma Hurst-Grover (@Emmmma82) February 23, 2017

Help and advice on tackling bullying can be found on This Morning’s website.