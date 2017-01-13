This Morning viewers melt as Junior Masterchef boy cooks on the show

A little boy who burst into tears after a failed fish and chip dinner on the Spanish version of Junior Masterchef won over the UK TV audience on Friday as he made an appearance on This Morning.

To jog your memory, Oscar Jefferson, an eight-year-old British boy who moved to Spain a couple of years ago and has now mastered the language, appeared on the local version of the cookery programme.

During the semi-finals, though, he broke down in tears when his fish and chips did not go to plan. Not only that, but he had extra pressure because it was his grandfather’s recipe.

Oscar Jefferson on Junior MasterChef in Spain (MasterChef Junior/YouTube grab)

The poor boy – who was known by his surname Jefferson on the programme – broke the hearts of TV viewers and those catching up on the internet. It was devastating. It was even worse when one of the judges tried to comfort the crying boy, to no avail.

The show must go on.#mcjunior — JeffersonMCJ4 (@JeffersonMcj4) January 11, 2017

It all went wrong for Oscar when he dropped a jar of tartar sauce and then did not manage to finish his dish in time.

But now his tears have dried, he made a fantastic TV comeback as he appeared on ITV’s This Morning, cooking alongside chef Phil Vickery to learn how to make a fantastic portion of fish, chips and tartar sauce.

The youngster was the picture of politeness and was eager to learn how to create the popular dish.

And viewers of This Morning were in awe of him as they took to Twitter in their droves to praise him.

Oh I LOVE lil 'Chef Oscar' on #ThisMorning - bilingual AND cooking skills. Absolute darling! #juniormasterchef #cooking — Talia Ray (@TaliaRayBaby) January 13, 2017

Awww Oscar is just adorable 🙂 #ThisMorning — Wee Mary (@Winsome_Wench) January 13, 2017

Oscar is not only a magnificent Cook, and a very sweet young man, he is fluent in Spanish *and* English!! #ThisMorning — Patricia Ashwood 🦄 (@MrsAshwood) January 13, 2017

This Oscar kid speaking two languages fluently and I sometimes spell my name wrong when I'm not giving it 100% concentration 😐 #ThisMorning — JonBomb (@JonathanSankey) January 13, 2017

oh my god how CUTE is he, such a younge age with a genuine passion for something #thismorning — leanne 🖤 (@lexnnehxyes) January 13, 2017

@thismorning OMG, #OscarJefferson is adorable!😍 What a cutie. He did a great job with those fish and chips 👍🏾 #ThisMorning — MissM (@Milly1978) January 13, 2017

Oscar revealed to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that he has been cooking since he was four and that, if he doesn’t grow up to be a chef, he would like to be an astronaut.

We hope you achieve all of your dreams, Oscar!