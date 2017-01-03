This Morning viewers fell in love with Davina McCall as temp presenter

Everyone has to take a break, and while ITV This Morning’s Holly Willoughby took a trip to Barbados, Davina McCall stepped up to join Phillip Schofield on the couch.

Known for both her career in presenting hit shows across the channels and her sugar-free know-how, the 49-year-old brought with her some top tips for a healthy start to the new year.

Set to present the upcoming next series of Channel 4′s The Jump, she was able to give some insider expertise on the show, which is set to include retired cycling champion Sir Bradley Wiggins.

And viewers loved it…

Great work, Davina!
