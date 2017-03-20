This Meryl Streep meme is all of us when our song comes on

A screen grab of Meryl Streep at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards has become the universal symbol online for “this song is my jam”.

The actress, who was cheering on the late Debbie Reynolds in the photo, inspired people to flood Twitter with lines from their favourite tunes.

We don’t know why the picture’s resurfaced now, but we’re really glad it has.

Wheatus: and she doesn't give a damn about me.......



me: CAUSE IM JUST A TEENAGE DIRTBAG BABY YEAH IM JUST A TEENAGe DIRTBAG BABY pic.twitter.com/mttA3ABS3W — ✨ (@intoxicaitd) March 19, 2017

Basically, Meryl shouting through her hands at the fancy awards ceremony is all of us when we’re alone and our song comes on the radio.

Beyoncé: Let me hear you say "Hey Ms. Carter"



Me: HEEEEEEEEEYYYY MS. CAAARRRRRRRTTTTTEEEEERRR pic.twitter.com/sX0TtiVLAb — anna (@nutellaANDpizza) March 19, 2017

Okay, maybe not our favourite tune, but one we know all the words to.

Soulja boy: I miss ya, I miss ya

I really wanna kiss you but I cant



Me: SIX SEVEN EIGHT, TRIPLE 9 EIGHT TWO ONE TWO pic.twitter.com/Tj6temOGB0 — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) March 18, 2017

How about this classic end of the night track?

The Killers: It started out with a kiss, how did it end up like this?



Me: IT WAS ONLY A KISS IT WAS ONLY A KISS pic.twitter.com/pDsShTLWzc — erika is okay. (@erikaofthestate) March 19, 2017

Everybody sings along to that. Even Meryl.

It wouldn’t be a meme without a bit of Photoshop.

queen: THUNDERBOLTS AND LIGHTNING VERY VERY FRIGHTENING ME

me: GALELILEO ᴳᴬᴸᴱᴸᴵᴸᴱᴼ pic.twitter.com/d7dsteEcmB — ️ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@DAREDEVllLS) March 19, 2017

It doesn’t even matter if you don’t really know the words. Like all of us, Meryl joins in anyway.

Missy: "If its worth it then let me work it I put my thang down flip it and reverse it"



Me: "IZYURFIMENIPAFLANYANT" pic.twitter.com/KoBGAV69E5 — Dash Tsushï (@SayItAintDash) March 17, 2017

And Disney musicals have bangers too, you know.

Genie: you ain't

Me: NEVER HAD A FRIEND NEVER HAD A FRIEND U AINT NEVER HAD A FRIEND NEVER HAD A FRIEND YOU AINT NEVER HAD A FRIEND LIKE ME pic.twitter.com/djGslryoJg — ㅤ (@devspateI) March 19, 2017

Theme tunes were not exempt. Remember the 90s TV show science teachers would put on when they couldn’t be bothered?

"Bill Nye the Science Guy!"



The whole classroom: BILL BILL BILL BILL BILL pic.twitter.com/QPWzikhdeH — Kylo Ryan (@RynoOstar) March 19, 2017

And with that, Meryl’s been immortalised in the awards show meme hall of fame, joining Winona Ryder’s weird faces and the big Oscars mix-up.

Who’d have thought she could become even more of an icon?

We love you, Meryl.