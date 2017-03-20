This Meryl Streep meme is all of us when our song comes on

Back to Showbiz Home

A screen grab of Meryl Streep at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards has become the universal symbol online for “this song is my jam”.

The actress, who was cheering on the late Debbie Reynolds in the photo, inspired people to flood Twitter with lines from their favourite tunes.

We don’t know why the picture’s resurfaced now, but we’re really glad it has.

Basically, Meryl shouting through her hands at the fancy awards ceremony is all of us when we’re alone and our song comes on the radio.

Okay, maybe not our favourite tune, but one we know all the words to.

How about this classic end of the night track?

Everybody sings along to that. Even Meryl.

It wouldn’t be a meme without a bit of Photoshop.

It doesn’t even matter if you don’t really know the words. Like all of us, Meryl joins in anyway.

And Disney musicals have bangers too, you know.

Theme tunes were not exempt. Remember the 90s TV show science teachers would put on when they couldn’t be bothered?

And with that, Meryl’s been immortalised in the awards show meme hall of fame, joining Winona Ryder’s weird faces and the big Oscars mix-up.

Who’d have thought she could become even more of an icon?

Meryl Streep GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Discover & Share this Meryl Streep GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

We love you, Meryl.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Meryl Streep, Twitter

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz