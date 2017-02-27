This is why everyone is wearing blue ribbons to the Oscars

A number of Oscar-nominees have thrown their support behind the organisation who first challenged President Donald Trump’s travel ban by wearing blue ribbons to the ceremony.

Irish-Ethiopian star Ruth Negga, who is up for best actress for her role in Loving, was first on the red carpet and sported the political accessory on her red Valentino dress.

The blue bow represents the American Civil Liberties Union and is part of their new initiative titled Stand With ACLU.

"I'm wearing an ACLU ribbon because they're fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals." -@lin_manuel #Oscars #Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/pypW1erdQU — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 26, 2017

Ruth was followed by the Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother who both wore the pin. Lin-Manuel is nominated for writing music and lyrics for How Far I’ll Go from animated movie Moana.

Director of best film nominee Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, was also spotted with the blue bow pinned to his suit.

The ACLU was among the first to launch a legal challenge following President Trump’s travel ban, which bars people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering America.

Ruth Negga (Matt Sayles/AP)

While the travel ban has been blocked by the courts, a revamped refugee and immigration executive order is expected to be released by the White House next week.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss also opted to make her outfit political as she arrived on the red carpet wearing the accessory just above her hip.

Karlie Kloss (Ian West/PA)

Karlie’s boyfriend is Josh Kushner, the brother of President Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner.

Manchester By The Sea star Casey Affleck wore the blue ribbon on his lapel at Saturday’s Film Independent Spirit Awards, where he won best male lead.